Doctor records statement in minor servant’s torture case

‘Multiple wounds, burn marks found during initial examination’

Zubair Qureshi

A former principal of the College of Medical Technology PIMS, Dr Muhammad Naseer on Wednesday recorded his statement before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) saying on first examination he found burn and blunt wounds on the maid’s body. The doctor is a member of the medical board that examined wounds and bruises after the minor was brought to the hospital.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC is hearing the case after Justice Mohsin Kiani recused from the hearing. Dr Naseer recorded his statement and was cross examined by OSD judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar’s counsel Rizwan Abbasi Advocate.

Dr Naseer said that Tayyaba was brought to her on December 29, 2016 accompanied by an ASI Shabbir Ahmad and Lady Head Constable Maryam Bibi. Tayyaba at that time had burn marks, blackening under eye-lids and abrasions on skin. She had also swelling on the face, Dr Naseer said. At the time of first examination, Tayyba’s wounds were about 24 hours old.

During cross-examination, Dr Naseer further said that Tayyaba narrate history of her wounds without any fear and for that he asked Dr Nasreen Butt to accompany him. After his statement the court adjourned hearing for another date. On the next date of hearing two other doctors Dr Nasreen Butt and Dr Tariq Iqbal will record their statements.

In the last hearing, IHC bench had directed doctors of the medical board who performed medical check-up of injured Tayyaba, to appear before the court and record their statements.

As per charge sheet against OSD judge Raja Khurram Ali Khan and his wife Maheen Zafar both husband and wife are accused of keeping the minor Tayyaba under wrongful confinement which is an offence under Section 342-PPC.

Maheen Zafar is also accused of causing injuries (multiple small healed wounds on cheek and below angle of mandible contact burn) to minor Tayyaba which again is a punishable offence under Section 337-A(i) PPC. Ms Zafar is also charged with the allegations causing injuries to Tayyaba like contact burn healed wounds on right arms, right wrist and right hand, on left mid arm over deltoid area, dorsum of left index finger extended up to MP joint of left hand, left little finger, left lower arm, right thigh and right buttock that is punishable offence under section 337-F(i) PPC.