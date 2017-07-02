Doctor kills 1, injures 6 at NY hospital before killing himself

25 wounded in US nightclub shootup

New York

A man opened fire in a busy New York hospital on Friday afternoon, killing a female doctor and wounding six other people before turning his weapon on himself, according to officials.

The shooter was himself a doctor and former employee of the hospital, according to Mayor Bill de Blasio and police chief James O’Neill, who ruled out a connection to terrorism. He entered the building in a white coat with an automatic weapon concealed under his shirt, officials said.

The incident occurred at the 1000-bed Bronx-Lebanon hospital just before 1900 GMT as many patients were receiving consultations. Police quickly cordoned off the area and encircled the hospital, placing officers on rooftops as they conducted a floor-by-floor search for the assailant.

The shooter, whose identity has not been officially disclosed, was eventually found dead in a pool of blood on the 17th floor of the building after apparently killing himself, according to O’Neill.

The police chief added that the gunman apparently attempted “to set himself on fire” before activating the institution’s fire alarm system.

The dead doctor, a woman whose identity has also not yet been disclosed, was found nearby. The mayor said some doctors were “fighting for their lives right now,” without disclosing how many physicians were among the wounded.

In Arkansas, twentyfive people were wounded in a nightclub shootup in the southern US state of Arkansas, police said Saturday.

Some of the victims may also have been trampled when gunfire rang out inside the Power Ultra Lounge in downtown Little Rock around 2:30 am, local KATV reported.

“We do not believe this incident was an active shooter or terror related incident,” the Little Rock police department wrote on Twitter. “It appears to have been a dispute at a concert.”—AFP