DMC South initiates development schemes

Staff Reporter

The District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Karachi South has started development schemes worth Rs. 220 million in the area.

This was stated by the Chairman of the DMC South, Malik Muhammad Fayyaz. Presiding over a meeting of Works and Services Committee meeting, he pointed out that the tenders for these development schemes had already been issued.

The meeting was also attended by chairman of the Works Committee Ali Sulaiman Soomro, Habib Hassan, Mahmood Hashim, Municipal Commissioner, Afaq Saeed.

Fayyaz said that under the programmes, development work of Rs. five million would be undertaken in every Union Committee of the DMC South.

He said that in view of the sewerage problems in various areas, attention is being paid for laying of new sewerage lines to replace and old and obsolete ones to resolve this chronic problem.

Fayyaz said that in the areas where the laying work of new sewerage lines has been completed, the machine carpeting of roads, lane marking and installation of cat eyes has been undertaken.

Cleanliness of storm water drains, cleaning of gutters and constructing manholes and patch work on different roads has also been taken up. A computerized record of the work is being maintained and notices are issued to those contractors not completing the work on time. Action would be taken against those contractors using sub-standard material.