DMC-South embarks upon removal of garbage dumps

The District Municipal Corporation (DMC- South), following suction of stagnant water in areas under its jurisdiction, has embarked upon removal of garbage dumps and filling of potholes on emergency basis.

Chairman, DMC – South, Malik Muhammad Fayyaz talking to media here Sunday said this is being done to ensure efficacy of insecticide being sprayed across the district for protection of residents against wide range of diseases.

The DMC Chairman personally supervising the removal of garbage from Mirza Adam Khan Road at Bakrapiri, Lyari said heavy machinery is being used for garbage removal and that scrapping of dirt around footpaths is also part of the effort initiated to provide citizens with a clean and healthy environment.

Malik Muhammad Fayyaz said cleaning of rain drain during the current monsoon spell is among the top most priorities of DMC – South administration.

In reply to a question, he said efficient measures are also being adopted for removal of encroachment so that water flow is not disrupted otherwise causing serious inconvenience to the citizens.

DMC South chairman said that KWSB has also been approached to immediatrely disconnect illegal water connections and suction pumps installaed around sewerage lines.

He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the DMC administration and avoid disposing varied categories of waste into the rain drains and sewerage lines.—APP

