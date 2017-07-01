DMC South dewatering accumulated rain water

Tthe District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Karachi South is utilizing all available resources to dewater the accumulated rain water especially from the downtown of the metropolis. This was pointed out by an official of the DMC Karachi South on Friday. He said that equipment has been deployed for draining out the rain water from various areas. Dewatering pumps as well as brushes are being used to remove the rain water from various areas.

The Chairman of the DMC South, Malik Muhammad Fayyaz, on Friday visited Lyari General Hospital, Edhi Centre Tower, Arts Council, Old City Area, Metropole, Shahrah-i-Iqbal, Bilawal Chowrangi, Bath Island and Clifton Bridge and inspected the dewatering of the accumulated rain water from the roads. Malik Fayyaz also directed the staff to ensure 100 percent attendance and work round the clock in three shifts, and warned that no dereliction of duty would be tolerated. Meanwhile, the staff also removed the fallen trees from the roads to clear these for the smooth flow of traffic.

