DMC South Council approves budget of over Rs4052.489m

Staff Reporter

The Council of the District Municipal Corporation (DMC) Karachi South on Thursday approved a surplus budget of Rs. 4052.489 million showing a saving of Rs. 1.3 million.

The budget was presented by the chairman of DMC South Malik Muhammad Fayyaz at the session held at the main office.

District Vice-Chairman Mansoor Ahmed Shaikh, Municipal Commissioner, Afaq Saeed, Chairman Finance Committee, Farhan Ahmed Hangoro, Accounts Officer Ghulam Murtaza Bhutto and Council members were also present.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik Fayyaz highlighting the importance of District South said that it is the heart of Karachi also the business hub of Pakistan. People from all over the country come here for jobs and business.

The main and provincial head offices of the commercial enterprises and banks are located in Karachi’s District South, he added. In view of this, the DMC South has to incur expenditures more than the expectations, Malik Fayyaz maintained.

He informed that under the head of salaries, an amount of Rs 2547 million have been allocated, For the development work Rs 567.5 million would be spent. For contingencies a sum of Rs. 258.9 has been allocated where as Rs 412 million have been allocated under the head of repair and maintenance in the budget.

Malik Fayyaz said in accordance with the directive of the Sindh government Rs 6.5 million have been allocated for checking environmental pollution as well for disaster management and emergency.

On the collection side, he said that the DMC South would generate a sum of 708.4 million from its own resources whereas a sum of Rs 3,340 million are expected from the Government of Sindh.

He said that a sum of Rs 265 million have been allocated for payment of the outstanding dues. Malik Fayyaz was of the view that source of income has been enhanced by the DMC South from various departments with a view to improve its financial position and speed up the development works.

He said that efforts would also be accelerated for provision of better civic facilities to the residents of District South.