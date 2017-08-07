DMC Malir employees get medical cards

Staff Reporter

Work on providing free health facilities to DMC Malir has been initiated and we are determined to provide better health facilities to the public in Malir and the DMC employees as well.

This was stated by DMC Malir Chairman Jan Muhammad Baloch.

The ceremony was organized to distribute medical cards among the employees. He added that PPP always provides support to the employees regarding their demands. Free medical cards have been issued to the officers and staff of the municipality.

Vice Chairman Abdul KhaliqMarwat, Municipal Commissioner Imran Aslam, Account Officer Babumal, Director Admin NasrullahSirki, Director Solid Waste ManagementWasiqZafar, Director Information Saleem Khan, Director Education Sanaullah, Director Council SaleemParacha and Security Officer Irshad Khan also attended the ceremony.