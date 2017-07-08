DMC Korangi finalizes rain emergency arrangements

City Reporter

The DMC Korangi has finalized the rain emergency plan and canceled the leaves of the officials and all employees of the DMC Korangi in view of expected rain. Chairman DMC Korangi Syed Naiyyer Raza along with Vice Chairman Korangi, Syed Ahmar Ali visited four zones of Korangi to review arrangements of rain emergency, said a statement on Friday.

Later, the Chairman also met different delegations at Azeempura Millat Town here and discussed rain emergency arrangement with them. The DMC has also set up complaint cell at Shah Faisal, Malir Model Coloney, Korangi and Landhi zones to resolve problems of the people in case of rain.