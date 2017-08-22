DMC Korangi develops contingency plan for Eid ul Azha

Staff Reporter

District Municipal Corporation (DMC -Korangi) has embarked upon a hygiene and sanitation campaign with major focus on cleanliness of area under its jurisdiction on the wake of fast approaching Eid ul Azha.

Chairman, DMC- Korangi, Syed Nayyar Raza in a meeting here Monday directed concerned officials to ensure regular and prompt disposal of garbage and waste, particularly generated with the arrival of sacrificial cattle in the area.

DMC – Korangi Chairman on the occasion also urged officials to directly approach people and guide as how to protect themselves, their children and the cattle against wide range of filth induced ailments.

Raza said the veterinary professionals must also be taken on board to ensure that any possible outbreak of viral ailments among cattle is duly avoided.

He on the occasion also extensively discussed the contingency plan being prepared for Eid ul Azha.

DMC – Korangi chairman urged citizens to cooperate with the authorities for the better health and quality lives of their respective families.