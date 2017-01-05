DKT hosts consultative workshop

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

DKT Pakistan under its Dhanak Clinics initiative hosted a two-day consultative workshop and training on Communication Skills and Linkages Development among Different Stakeholders for the Integrated Health Services. The workshop which was held recently in Islamabad, was attended by Dr. Said Ali Khan, DG Health, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Dr. Sahib Gul, Provincial Coordinator MNCH, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa along with 25 District Health Officer and Senior Directors from the health department. DKT was represented by Syed Sadaqat Ali, Chairman Executive Committee along with senior management staff. DKT Pakistan has close to 1,100 Dhanak Health Care Centers set up across the country in hard to reach areas. These areas include districts such as: Swat, Malakand, Haripur, among many others. The Dhanak Health Care Centers are each run by Community Midwives who are trained women from the areas in which the centers are set up.