Djokovic cruises into Wimbledon 3rd round

Wimbledon fines for bad boys Tomic, Medvedev

London

Three-time champion Novak Djokovic reached the Wimbledon third round for the ninth successive year with a 6-2, 6-2, 6-1 win over Adam Pavlasek of the Czech Republic on Thursday.

Second seed Djokovic will face either Juan Martin del Potro, seeded 29, or Ernests Gulbis on Saturday for a place in the last 16.

“It was the first match this year on Court One. It plays a little bit different from Centre Court, with all the construction,” Djokovic said after the second round encounter.

“It was a very warm day, it wasn’t easy to play point after point and some long rallies. In the second set, we had long games.

“But overall, from the very beginning I managed to impose my own rhythm and play the game I intended to play.

“I feel better as the days go by in Wimbledon. I have been in this particular situation before many times and I will try to use the experience, knowing what to do on a daily basis, to get myself in the right shape, right state of mind and hopefully the right performance.”

World number 136 Pavlasek was hoping to upset his childhood idol and record his best Grand Slam result by reaching the third round.

“I didn’t know much about him. I tried to get as much information as I could in the last 48 hours. It was a big occasion for him,” said Djokovic, 30.

“I’m sure he can play better than he did today but from my side it was all working well.”

Djokovic recorded his 234th Grand Slam match win in the opening round, taking sole occupancy of second place on the all-time list for most match wins at the four majors ahead of Jimmy Connors on 233.

In Tuesday’s first round match, his opponent Martin Klizan pulled out after 40 minutes on Centre Court due to a calf problem. Meanwhile, Wimbledon bad boys Bernard Tomic and Daniil Medvedev have been fined for “unsportsmanlike conduct” following their controversial behaviour at the All England Club.—AFP