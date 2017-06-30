Djokovic battles past Young in Eastbourne quarters

Eastbourne

Novak Djokovic overcame a spirited challenge from Donald Young, beating the American 6-2, 7-6 (11/9) on Thursday to claim the first of the semi-final places at the Eastbourne pre-Wimbledon event.

The Serb top seed, competing during the week before Wimbledon for the first time in seven years, saved a pair of set points in the second set before finally putting Young away after a lengthy tie-break.

“The first set went my way and I played good, I felt good on the court,” Djokovic said. “It was very close second set. Obviously could have gone easily his way. “I’m just glad the way I held my composure, my nerves. This is the kind of match situation that I was looking forward to have, and I’m glad it happened today and managed to overcome it.”

The former world number one is rebuilding for Wimbledon after a poor past year by his world-class standards and is pointing toward the grass-court major as an immediate goal.—AFP