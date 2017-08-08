Divided opposition

Opposition parties lost another opportunity to forge unity in their ranks and form some sort of an alliance to give PML(N)’s candidate for premiership Shahid Khaqan Abbasi some anxious moments the other day.. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi would have still be easily elected as the country’s 18th PM, though for an interim period, as a successor to Nawaz Sharif but disjointed opposition parties would not have been exposed as they stand exposed now.

In all fairness, PML (QA) President Ch Shujat Hussain and senior central leader Ch Parvez Elahi were seen making last ditched efforts holding meetings with opposition parties’ leaders but their good efforts to bring the opposition parties together to put up a unanimous opposition candidate for the top slot failed quite disappointedly. PML(N) candidate Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was supported by allies including JUI (F) and MQM-P and he got 221 votes whereas PPP’s candidate Syed Naveed Qamar got 47, PTI’s Sh Rashid Ahmad 33 and Jamaat-e-Islami’s Sahibzada Tariqullah only four votes of his party.

Opposition parties’ three candidates got total number of 84 votes and the ruling party’s candidate got 221 votes; two and half per cent more. This has made the difference in the strength of the ruling party and allies and the opposition parties very clear once again. With such disunity in their ranks, how the opposition parties want to challenge and try to create dent in the PML (N) stronghold Punjab singly if they could not put a unanimously joint candidate on the election of the new PM.

Contrary to all expectations and analysis, ouster of Nawaz Sharif has only made his party stronger despite setbacks of the sorts as the ruling party supporters claim. PML(QA) leadership has all along been striving for unity among the opposition parties and it needs to further intensify their efforts in this regard though the opposition parties seem to be more interested in solo flights on all occasions topped by upcoming elections then be united on a minimum unanimously agreed agenda.

IBRAR HUSSAIN

Lahore.

