Diverse groups of students visit Senate

Staff Reporter

Senate of Pakistan on Friday hosted a diverse groups of students belonging to three different institutes of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. The three groups of students whose visits were arranged separately belonged to students of faculty of Dar-e-Arqam School Kallar Syedan Campus, Rawalpindi, students and faculty from University of Lahore, Islamabad campus and students and faculty from Fatima Jinnah Women University Rawalpindi. The groups were given a guided tour of the Gali-e-Dastoor, a lane narrating the story of Pakistan’s Constitutional struggle.

The visit began with a short video documentary which was followed by a briefing on five panels of the gali and the fountain in the courtyard.

The students and faculty then witnessed the last sitting of the 257th session of Senate and their presence was acknowledged by presiding officer Senator Mohsin Khan Laghari as well as the members and ministers in attendance.

It is pertinent to mention here that these visits are part of recent outreach initiatives of Senate and an attempt to acquaint the young generation about democratic, parliamentary and constitutional struggle in the country.