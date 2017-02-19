Districts ready to tackle security situation

Staff Reporter

Director General Emergency Services Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer reviewed preparedness of districts keeping in view the present security situation across the country.

Addressing all the District Emergency Officers here at Emergency Services Academy on Saturday, he asked the DEOs to ensure the highest level of preparedness and alertness in order to deal with any kind of untoward incident through well coordinated emergency response.

The DG and other officers offered dua for senior police officers including DIG Traffic Lahore Capt (R) Syed Ahmad Mobin, SSP (Operations) Lahore Zahid Mehmood Gondal and others who were martyred during different terrorist strikes in the country in the recent past.

The DG reviewed the progress of implementation of the project of Patient Transfer Service/Patient Referral System, which is being implemented across Punjab on trial basis.

He was briefed that total 507 ambulances of Health Department had been handed over to Rescue 1122 and 5,944 critical patients were referred from primary to specialised healthcare facilities.

Progress regarding recruitment of staff for Motorbike Ambulance Service was also reviewed.