District sports office takes out U-23 Khyber Games 2017 logo trophy rally

DI Khan

District sports office and Ehsas Volunteers took out Khyber Sports under 23 Khyber Games 2017 logo trophy rally here on Monday.

Provincial Minister for Revenue Ali Amin Gandapur, District Sports Officer Anwar Kamal Khan Burki, Deputy Commissioner Motasim Billa Shah, Assistant Commissioner Zahid Pervaz Warriach led the rally which also attended by Directorate Office Sports Team Peshawar.

The participants were holding banners inscribed with various slogans of peace besides highlighting importance of sports.

The rally taken out from Bhsaki Ground to Haq Nawaz Park passed through various places and received warmly by people gathered all along the route. Speaking on the occasion, the provincial minister for Revenue said that KP government was taking solid measures for promoting sports activities among the youth, who were considered as architect of a nation.

He urged the sports-concerned organizations to actively take part in the sports event to promote soft image of the country and spread a message of peace, love and brotherhood.

He also announced to award Rs 25,000 cash reward to a team of the district that showed excellent performance and get prominent position in any game of the gala.

Meanwhile the district sports office announced that opening ceremony of the under 23 Khyber Games 2017 Logo Trophy would held here where Commissioner Dr Nazir Akhtar Warriach, Secretary Sports, Tourism and Museum Muhammad Tariq Khan, Director General Sports and Youth Affairs Ms Rashida Ghazaniv, officials of various sports clubs, federations and players would be attending the programme.—APP