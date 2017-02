Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

The name of Police lines has been changed as Zahid Mehmood Gondal Shaheed Police lines Mandi Bahauddin. Following notification to this effect Deputy Commissioner Muzaffar Sial and DPO Umar Salamat installed boards inscribed with “Zahid Mehmood Gondal Shaheed Police Lines Mandi Bahauddin” in English and Urdu.

On this occasion Fateh was held and homage was paid to the Shaheed including those who laid down their lives during performance of their duties valiantly.