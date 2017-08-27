District Judiciary needs role model Superintendents

City Reporter

The Superintendents of District and Sessions Courts should be well-groomed, thorough professional and with an immaculate appearance for effective working of courts at district level.

Mr. Niaz Muhammad Khan,Chairman, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Service Tribunal, said this while addressing the certificate award ceremony at the conclusion of a one-week training course on the topic “How to be an Effective Superintendent”, held at the Federal Judicial Academy on Saturday in which he was the chief guest.

He said, “Providing the requisite training creates an overall knowledgeable staff. The training also builds their confidence. This confidence pushes them to perform even better and think of new ideas that help them excel or bring effectiveness in their office and working culture. It is always competence which leads to bring about the desired change. No competence, no change.”

Regarding nature and content of the training he said, “We need to impart transformative sort of trainings to the trainees which personally and professionally transform them and make them effective and efficient in the earnest sense in the field.”