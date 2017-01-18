District education officers to be provided vehicles for better monitoring: Dahar

Karachi

Provincial minister for education and literacy Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that the district education officers will be provided vehicles to su-pervise schools and enhance monitoring system and this will enable them to achieve targets set for the district and taluka level.

This he said while talking to a delegation of the European Union of Pakistan here in his office today. The delegation was com-prised of Bernard Farncois, Anne Kofoed, M.Siddiqui Bhatti and M. Zeeshan Tariq while Sec-retary education schools Jamal Mustafa Syed and Chief Executive Reform Support Unit Faisal Uqali also attended the meeting.

He stressed upon better coordination between donor agencies and the gov-ernment for better results in education sector and it was decided in the meeting that all stakeholders must come on the same page to implement Sindh Education Sector Plan.

The minister education , while briefing the Euro-pean Union delegation about steps taken for en-hancement of education in the province, told that the education department had been bifurcated, the absenteeism was reduced and absconders teachers had been dismissed from their services as well. The minister Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar added, ‘ A parallel check and balance system beside bio metric system is being introduced under supervision of DCs and ACs to monitor attendance of the teachers and the students and the chairman and vice chair-man of the UC concerned will also perform the same function.