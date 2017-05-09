Distribution of laptops among students of seminaries lauded

City Reporter

Distribution of laptops among students of seminaries is an effective step by the government to keep them abreast with latest technology.

Director General of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department Dr Tahir Bokhari expressed these views while launching a ceremony of laptops distribution among students of religious madaras here on Monday.

He said that 4000 laptops had been distributed among male and female students of religious madaras from Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif in 2013. Laptops distribution ceremonies will be held according to the schedule including May 13, in Rawalpindi, May 18 in Multan and May 19, in Lahore.