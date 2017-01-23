Distortion of minds

Engr Mansoor Ahmed

Faisalabad

Education is basic foundation and requirement for the progress of any society and the most powerful tool to improve the world. A place where people of different ages gain education is known as an educational institution. They provide a variety of learning environments and learning spaces. Unfortunately, there have been reports of criminal activities in our educational intuitions. The imported drugs including alcohol are being supplied to the young generation to numb their minds. A student belonging to a prestigious and reputable institution of Lahore lost life by taking overdose of drug in the hostel a few days ago. Likewise, a female student of Sindh University was found dead in her hostel. These are all saddened news because future of the country is being targeted. Some drugs can cause addiction and all drugs can have side effects. A famous American entrepreneur and publisher of Forbes magazine Malcolm Forbes said: “Education’s purpose is to replace an empty mind with an open mind”. When students would get involved in taking drugs how their minds can open? Before gaining education their minds definitely would have become quiet and soothing. This is very alarming situation as the wealth of the nation is being destroyed. There is a dire need to take necessary measures to control the use of drugs in educational institutions. I request the Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for paying attention towards most important neglected sector of education in the country and particularly make arrangements to save the students from the use of drugs.