Disservice to Pakistan Railways

A day after President Mamnoon Hussain travelled by train from Lahore to Rawalpindi to transmit a positive message about the service and reliability of Pakistan Railways, which has witnessed reasonable improvement during the tenure of Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique. The strike by engine drivers the other day, leaving passengers stranded at deserted places, would again raise questions in the minds of people about dependability of this mode of transportation for their journeys.

Indeed like anybody else, it is the right of Railways employees to stand up for their rights but the modus operandi they adopted has indeed brought disservice to the Railways and eroded goodwill that PR earned over the years. During last four years, Railways Minister took a lot of steps bringing new locomotives and ensuring timely arrival and departure of trains to restore confidence of passengers on this important mode of transportation. The very act of drivers, we believe, has once again shattered confidence of the passengers who at their disposal have many other options such as that of luxury buses. Trains are preferred choice of commutation in other countries but due to sheer negligence of previous governments, which made Railways almost redundant, our people had almost forgotten travelling by trains. Credit goes to Khawaja Saad Rafique for steering the department towards progress and reduction of its losses speak volume of improvement being brought to Railways. While we support the demands of drivers for better pay packages, we will advise Union of Railways drivers to rather adopt the path of negotiations with the Administration for fulfilment of their genuine demands. As regards demand of restoration of sacked drivers is concerned, we understand it is highly uncalled for as they were dismissed after their negligence was proved in different train accidents. The Minister alone cannot change the fortunes of Railways but with the active cooperation of all of its employees. The uplift and increase in revenues of Railways will also help ensure better incentives and packages- something that needs to be realised by Railways employees.

