Dissents from various parties join PPP

Staff Reporter

Dissenters from MQM London, MQM Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party, Muslim league (N) and Sunni Tehrik joined the Pakistan Peoples Party and were greeted with open arms with local leader, senator Saeed Ghani Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he reiterated government’s determination to turn Karachi peaceful once again by wiping off crime mafia, gangsterism, and terrorism.

The same time, he held the various factions of MAM responsible for creating Karachi into a city filled with horror and dangerous for living.

Local PPP leaders Rashid Rabbani, Najmi Alam, Iqbal Sandhu, and Baloch Khan Gabol were also present at the press talk, held at the Bilawal House, said a press release issued by the party’s media cell.

Ghani said that 35 years ago(before QM emerged on the scene) Karachi was a progressive, peaceful city, but linguistic divisions harmed it beyond description.

He said that PPP was determined to make Karachi again a beautiful city, indicating that the party’s eyes were fixed on next year’s elections where huge parliamentary seats can be up for grabs.