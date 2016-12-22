Dissent silenced by pellets, bullets: Shah

Rajbagh

In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained APHC General Secretary and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), Shabbir Ahmad Shah has said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are struggling to achieve the right to self-determination, promised and acknowledged by the world community including India.

Shabbir Ahmad Shah said this while talking to an Indian delegation that called on him at Rajbagh Police Station in Srinagar.

The delegation comprised prominent Indian intellectual, social worker and former member of Rajya Sabha, Kamal Morarka, and journalist, Santosh Bhartiya. During the meeting, the participants while terming the prevailing situation in the Kashmir Valley as gruesome acknowledged the need for finding a just solution to the Kashmir dispute, said a statement issued by the DFP.

“Shabbir Ahmad Shah apprised the delegation of the use of worst form of oppression against the people of Kashmir by those harbouring a particular ideological mindset. He gave them an account of the victims of pellet firing and those who were maimed and lost their eyes,” the statement added.

“Even if properties worth billions are destroyed in India during some protest, not even lathi is used against the dissenters but in Jammu and Kashmir, the dissent is silenced by bullets and pellets; people are butchered mercilessly. Those weapons are used which are banned by the world community,” Shabbir Shah told the delegation according to the statement.

He said, “India is projecting the situation in Jammu and Kashmir as mere law and order problem and is suppressing the people through military might.

Our fight is not against the people of India but we simply demand our right to self-determination which has been acknowledged by the international community.”

The DFP Chairman told the team that if India wants to progress, it has to resolve the long-standing dispute of Kashmir as per the UN resolutions.—KMS