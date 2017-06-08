Dispute resolution by ICJ

Afshain Afzal

International Court of Justice (ICJ) was established under Article 36 (2) of ICJ Statute. The court has jurisdiction in settling disputes between UN member states. India and Pakistan are two neighbours, which despite members of UN are daggers drawn since last seven decades due to territorial disputes including legitimacy over Jammu and Kashmir State. As such, the state citizens of Jammu and Kashmir State cannot approach ICJ as Article 34 of the Statute says that only States may be parties in case before the court. Neither the Statute nor the Rules of the Court permit the individuals to file petition in the Court. However, in case the cause of the individual is sponsored by the State against another State the court may hear the case. As regard to enforcement of ICJ’s judgment, if any party to a case before a court fails to perform its obligations under judgments of the court, the other party may bring the matter to the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). Under Article 94 para 2 of the UN Charter, the UNSC is empowered to make recommendations or decide upon measures to be taken to give effect to the ICJ’s judgments.

All legal disputes concerning the interpretation of a treaty, question of international law, the existence of any fact which if established would constitute a breach of an international obligation and nature or extent of the reparation to be made for the breach of an international obligation falls within the jurisdiction of ICJ. We have precedents in the shape of previous ICJ’s judgment which provides hope that the pending territorial disputes between India and Pakistan can be resolved peacefully. However, since signing of Simla Agreement between the two countries, India is of the view that the Simla Agreement binds both India and Pakistan to only bilaterally find a solution of J&K dispute and that they can use other methods, only if they mutually agree to do so.

Indian leadership claims that since Simla Agreement has been universally accepted by the UN, European Union, USA and China, so Pakistan cannot go to ICJ unless India agrees on approaching ICJ for the settlement of the dispute. Pakistani leadership is of the view that India has paved the way for Pakistan to raise the matter of alleged humanitarian violations in Jammu and Kashmir after filing a case in ICJ in May 2017, with regard to seeking court’s judgment on counsellor access to Indian Navy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, who has been awarded death penalty by Pakistani military court on the charges of terrorism.

The on ground factual position, as regard to approaching ICJ for the resolution of territorial disputes is concerned, the court passed a number of judgments that may be taken as guiding principles in resolving other disputes. The ICJ on 11 June 1998, ruled that it has jurisdiction and proceed with Cameroon’s application requesting the Court to determine the question of sovereignty over the Bakassi Peninsula, under occupation of Nigerian armed forces and over islands in Lake Chad and to specify the course of the land and maritime boundary between Cameroon and Nigeria. Nigeria filed objections challenging the Court’s jurisdiction and the admissibility of Cameroon’s application as for many years prior to the filing of the application, Cameroon and Nigeria had in their regular dealings accepted a duty to settle all boundary questions exclusively through the existing bilateral machinery.

The Court rejected Nigeria’s objection and pointed out that Cameroon and Nigeria had attempted to solve some of their boundary disputes through bilateral negotiations does not imply that either one had excluded the possibility of bringing any boundary dispute before the ICJ. There is no rule of international law that requires the exhaustion of diplomatic negotiations prior to seizing Court. Court observed that by Cameroon’s declaration of acceptance of Court’s compulsory jurisdiction, it became a party to the system of Optional Clause in relation to Nigeria, which deposited its declaration in 1965, and no further condition needed to be fulfilled.

Similarly, in 1998 Indonesia and Malaysia asked the ICJ to rule on the ownership of two tiny islands in the Sulawesi Sea. However, an associated question of maritime boundaries in this area rich in oil and gas deposits was not questioned. The ICJ passed judgment in 2002 that the islands belonged to Malaysia. The question of maritime boundaries was later bilaterally settled. As a matter of fact, India signed Declaration on September 18 1974 that it accept, in conformity with paragraph 2 of Article 36 of the Statute of the Court, the jurisdiction of the International Court of Justice over all disputes, as compulsory ipso facto and without special agreement on the basis of reciprocity.

Similar declaration was made by Pakistan on March 29, 2017, which revoked previous Declaration made in 1960. To conclude, the ICJ judgments on disputes between Cameroon and Nigeria as well as Indonesia and Malaysia are important precedent for the admissibility of Pakistan’s case and court’s jurisdiction to decide Jammu and Kashmir dispute between Pakistan and India. We have UNSC Resolutions on plebiscite in disputed Jammu and Kashmir State, which serves as a yardstick for the Kashmir solution. It is high time that Pakistan and India must resolve all the pending dispute through ICJ so that they may live as friendly neighbours and regional peace is achieved.

— The writer is freelance columnist based in Islamabad.

