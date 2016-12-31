Dispute Resolution Council training workshop ends

Gul Hamad Farooqi

Chitral

Five days training workshop on Basic Law & Alternative Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) for members of DRC concluded. The training was organized by Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) Chitral with the financial aid of European Union. 21 Members of DRC were trained in basic law and alternative dispute resolution council.

Female Members Rahila Kanwal Advocate and other also demonstrated of solving disputes practically at the end of training. During the rehearsal demonstration one of the female member produced before the panel of DRC to get heir right from her brother in land. Whose problems were solved through dialogue and conversation without approaching to court or police.

On concluding of the training former District Public Prosecutor Azmat Esa advocate stressed upon the participants of training that this was a more beneficial training for DRC member which enabled them to solve petty issues at their office level. Talking to this scribe a female participants said that she gained more information from this training and she can now solve public issues without approaching to police station or court.