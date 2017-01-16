Dismal health-care system

Wajahat Abro

Shikarpur, Sindh

Pakistan is one of the countries where health-care system is neglected and in dismal condition, due to which many precious lives are lost daily as a matter of routine. Children and energetic youth have sacrificed their gifted, valuable and priceless lives owing to a despicable situation of health-care system in Pakistan; especially in Sindh.

A 45-days old child was admitted in Civil hospital Karachi, who had been fighting with the brain haemorrhage for a week. But, time and again doctors said that ventilators are not available in the hospital so that they can treat the patient. I wonder where has the Rs 7 billion budget gone, which is given to improve health-care in Sindh? It is painful to say that a big chunk of budget is utilised yearly even though the whole health system is rotten.

Reportedly, a pregnant lady went to government hospital in Shikarpur for delivery but unfortunately doctors refused her treatment. She was asked for money but she could not afford to pay. Finally, while sitting outside the hospital she delivered the baby. After having delivered they even did not facilitate her with ambulance or other equipment. Rather, she went home by a cart with her newly born baby. Is it not a shameful act by doctors? Have they not lost humanity? In fact they are killer of humanity. They have bad behaviour even though they are highly qualified from well-known institutions? Improving the entire health-care system in Sindh has become need of the hour. The policies should be revamped to improve hospitals and attitude of all senior and junior doctors working there.

