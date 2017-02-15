Dismal condition of hospital

Sana Pendag

Kech, Balochistan

Fatima Jinnah TB, Chest & General Hospital, Quetta, is catering to the needs of the poor patients. People are satisfied with the services being provided by the hospital. However, one thing is irritating i.e. there is not even a single lady doctor in the hospital and women are forced to mete out a great deal of inconvenience. Woman patients hailing from far flung areas daily come to the hospital for check-up etc but in most cases they prefer going back without getting medical help because of the absence of a lady doctor.

Some sources also say that there was an old X- Ray machine which went out of order a few days ago which has not been got repaired as yet. This is also an irritating issue for the patients. The government has provided lady doctors to other hospitals but FJ Jinnah remains neglected on this front. Thus, I request the Health Minister to provide lady doctors and a new X-Ray machine to the hospital so that people face less and less inconvenience.