Discussion on Mashal’s murder

Rabia Riaz

Islamabad

Today, a discussion took place, in room 105 of a University, on Mashal’s murder. Without much insight in the topic, some avoided from taking part or presenting their viewpoint while those who had enough to say, didn’t stop. From blames on the administration of Abdul Wali Khan University in Mardan to accusations on the Mulla’s of Mashal’s hometown, it was evident that none were ready to agree on the fact that Mashal was murdered justifiably. No one approved of his death to be one that he deserved. While some said it was unforgivable for the people to take the law in their own hands, others argued that “the law” should have taken its course”.

It won’t be wrong to say that “the law” of our country has kept silent or even disappeared during the many such happenings. And it is “the law” that becomes the reason for people to take up arms themselves. Until and unless “the law” is brought about legally and is stamped against all wrongs in our country, we will continue to face more of such heartbreaking and inhumane incidents.