Discourage child marriages

Child marriage is volition of children’s human rights. Despite being forbidden by international law, it continues to rob millions of girls under 18 around the world of their childhood. Early marriage denies girls their right to make vital decisions about their physical health and well-being. Early marriage also hinders personal development and growth as a child constantly undergoes physical, mental and emotional changes before reaching adulthood. It forces them out of education and into a life of poor prospects, with increased risk of violence, abuse ill health or early death. Moreover girls should first be equipped with at least basic education so that they have something to depend on in case if bad circumstances. It is estimated that 24% of girls married under the age of 18 worldwide were from rural Pakistan, whereas the 18% were from country’s urban areas. In Pakistan, young girls are sometimes married off to older men. The reasons of child marriages are younger wives are considered more obedient, laws protecting girls are not enforced, families believed that early marriages will protect the girls from sexual violence, the older the girl the higher the dowry will be for their parents and there are inequalities in male and females. Pakistan’s Child Marriage Restraint Act sets the legal age for marriage as 16 for women and 18 for men. Pakistan is signatory to the UN Convention on the Rights of Children which defines the child marriage age is 18, yet the country allows marriages at the age of 16. The civil society also needs to work to eradicating false assumptions in our culture, such as that religion sanctions child marriage.

KIRAN FATIMA

Islamabad

