Disbursement and utilisation

Kamran Khan

Lahore

It is indeed good to note that the Punjab Government is spending so to say huge amount of Rs 173 billion on the implementation of development projects in South Punjab and no less a person than the Chief Minister has been reported having said that work on different mega projects is being executed rapidly in the region. The Chief Minister is also reported to have reiterated for the umpteenth times that the development of South Punjab and the welfare of the people is his priority and he is personally monitoring progress of the on-going welfare projects.

All this augurs well for the people of South Punjab provided all announced, launched and under implementation of development works are completed timely and speedily ensuring quality work and no wastage and plundering of public money on any excuse or pretext.

Now that the local government institutions are in place and functional, with or without adequate powers, it would have been much better and appreciable if it was mentioned how much development funds out of Rs 173 billion have been disbursed to the City District Govts of the districts falling in South Punjab region and how much of these funds utilized so far since financial year 2016-17 has already been half way through. Merely giving total figures of Rs 173 billion time and again without figures of disbursement and utilization will not convince people of South Punjab about this much is being spent on development projects in their region.