Disappointment for Mahira’s fans

Javaid Bashir

Lahore

Mahira Khan made her debut in Indian film industry acting in a movie titled “Raees” Opposite King Khan. The movie was certified by the Censor Board fit for the viewers to watch on the Big Screen. It was released by the distributor for exhibition all across the country.

The production team and actors performing had great expectations for the box office success of the movie. But their hopes were dashed by the establishment’s order stopping its release. Earlier the Federal Government had granted permission for Indian movies exhibition. The latest ban is quite distressing for the movie watchers as it is the cheapest entertainment in the town to watch movies. Cine goers get real enjoyment watching the movies in the Cinema. It is quite distressing for the people and the actors not to be able to watch their work of art. They want appreciation of their work.

They get bread and butter by producing movies. These are meant for the audience, not for the boxes to be kept in the archives. The film industry suffers loss of investment. Pakistan’s film industry has suffered losses in the past. The revival of Cinema depends on the exhibition of the movies. There is no reason the completed movies remain packed and stored in boxes. The government must adopt a uniform policy for the entertainment industry. This ambivalent attitude kills the film industry. We condemn duplicity of action. It sends a wrong message to the people attached with the industry.

It is the responsibility of the government to provide opportunity for entertainment to the public. Mahira Khan’s fans had to return home in great disappointment after getting refund for the tickets. I appeal to the concerned authorities to allow the exhibition of “Raees” in the Cinemas without further delay. Good Luck Mahira Khan.