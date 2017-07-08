Dirty bees overrun Melody Food Street

If you are thinking to visit Food Street in Melody, think again because eating lunch there is an unpleasant experience because the sitting area is entirely infested with dirty bees.

Food Street is visited by hundreds of people every day but surprisingly those selling food, some of whom are well known food outlets, did not bother to wipe out the flies.

Eating food there can be a recipe for disaster and can land you in hospital. When contacted, a food controller of Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) told APP on Friday that they will look into the issue and visit the Food Street to rectify the situation.

According to health experts, flies contaminate the food and are strongly suspected of transmitting at least 65 diseases to humans, including typhoid fever, dysentery, cholera, poliomyelitis, yaws, anthrax, tularemia, leprosy and tuberculosis. Flies regurgitate and excrete wherever they come to rest and thereby mechanically transmit disease organisms.—APP

Related