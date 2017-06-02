A press release of the Met Deptt Karachi describing method of setting up direction of Qibla, which went viral on social media, has been sent to me by no less than a dozen people. That set my mind thinking as to how even in this space age of satellites, the GPSs and the smart phones with Google maps we would still like to determine the direction of Qibla by the sun and the shadow of a stick at a given time?! Whereas it is a geophysical fact that due to the curvature of the earth it is just not possible to face Ka’ba unless from close quarters – say 20 to 30 miles. The curvature of the earth rises roughly a foot every four miles and therefore, a 6 ft man standing on the sea shore cannot see a ship coming beyond 25 miles in the sea.

The crow flight (Line of Sight) distance of Ka’ba from Islamabad is 3,534 km, that is about 2,209 miles. The curvature of the earth shall be maximum at middle of these two points that is about 1000 miles from Pindi/Islamabad. The intervening curvature of earth would rise to 1000 divided by 4 equals 250 feet approx. In other words howsoever accurately and precisely we may be facing Ka’ba yet, our face will pass at a tangent about 250 feet above Ka’ba!!

Now let’s look at it yet from another perspective of facing Ka’ba and it is like aiming and shooting with a gun. Even a slight error in aiming shall miss the target. The air force pilots know that for every single degree you fly off course, you will miss your target landing spot by 92 feet for every mile you fly. That amounts to about one mile off target for every sixty miles. OK, ladies and gentlemen, please be honest and tell me is it possible for anyone to face Ka’ba exactly and not be off even for a degree or half of it?! If a one degree error takes you away by a mile at 60 mile distance how much you would be away at 2209 miles? Only 36! .81 miles away from Ka’ba !!!

But that doesn’t mean that we cannot do proper Qiyaam wo Sajood. Most certainly we can and it all depends upon our Niyyah. We ‘intend’ to face towards Ka’ba and face it we do. Prophet Muhammad said, “What is between the east and the west is qibla”. Also, what is that my more learned friends can quote from Qura’n Al-Baqarah 2:115, “To Allah belong the east and the West: Whithersoever ye turn, there is the presence of Allah. For Allah is all-Pervading, all-Knowing. Hope my fidgeting friends who are always at a loss to determine the direction of Qibla while travelling in a train or bus shall start feeling somewhat comfortable now.

COL RIAZ JAFRI (RETD)

Rawalpindi

Related