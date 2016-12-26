Direct taxes: Another commitment?

THOUGH belatedly but Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Sunday, declared his intention to increase share of direct taxes to revenue collection as per longstanding demand of economic experts. He directed the Federal Board of Revenue to prepare a comprehensive plan for increasing direct taxes in the next finance bill. It is yet to be seen what the FBR would propose to translate the directive into reality and whether or not this would change the ground situation substantially.

This is because similar commitments were made by successive governments in the past to reduce dependence on indirect taxes but all of them added to the burden of indirect taxes and that is why indirect taxes constitute about 68% even after 59 years of independence. This is despite the fact that indirect tax system is aggressive and biased putting greater burden on people. According to reports, country’s poorest 10% contribute 16% of their income to indirect taxes while richest 10 % contribute (only) about 10 %. There is, therefore, dire need to replace indirect taxes by direct taxes as former hit middle and lower classes the most which is against their welfare. On the other hand, those with higher income are allowed to getaway, without paying their tax liability matching their income. FBR is talking about Indonesian model but experts say there are many other models as well including those of Latin America and Nordic countries where various policy measures were taken to encourage share of direct taxes that will ultimately be used for welfare of the people. But the question arises whether or not the Government has the necessary will and resolve to take the necessary measures required for the purpose. These include unwillingness of the affluent to pay their dues, the token contribution to tax revenue by the country’s parliamentarians, barring a handful, widespread exemptions and privileges granted to the rich and powerful, many of which have been coded into law, a rising tax burden on honest taxpayers and formal businesses.

