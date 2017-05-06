Direct talks with Israel ‘useless’: Hamas

Doha

Hamas political chief Khaled Meshaal said direct talks with Israel were “useless” in the current phase, stressing that the group’s new policy document — in which it voices readiness to accept a Palestinian state based on 1967 borders — would serve the ongoing Palestinian struggle for statehood. Meshaal made the assertions in an exclusive interview with media conducted this week in Qatari capital Doha.

The political chief of Hamas — which has governed the Gaza Strip since 2007 — went on to say that the group’s recent policy changes reflected the “progressiveness” of the group’s thinking while also preserving its founding principles.

“Israel is disturbed by Hamas’s ability to address the world while maintaining its strength and principles in defense of Palestinian rights,” he said.

“Israel wants Hamas to be weak on the ground while appearing ‘extremist’ in the political arena,” he added. “If Hamas does the opposite and improves its political language… this disturbs Israel.”

Meshaal went on to assert that Israel was “constantly trying to distort the Palestinian position; to make us look like ‘extremists’ and ‘terrorists’.”—Agencies