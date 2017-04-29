Direct firing on protesters shows forces’ brutality: Yasin

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik has said that direct firing on peaceful protesters in Kupwara in which another innocent civilian was martyred and dozens injured again shows the callousness of Indian forces who only know to kill and injure people.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar terming the killing of 55-year-old Muhammad Yusuf Butt as act of cowardice said that Indian army directly fired upon innocent people that too in front of media and cameras.

He said that this belligerence and cold-blooded murder by Indian army, paramilitary and police personnel was because of the policies of fascist rulers who had given the armed forces a free hand to kill and maim people and who were on daily basis issuing threats to common people of Kashmir.—KMS