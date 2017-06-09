Diplomatic Focus hosts Iftar Dinner

Naveed Ahmad Khan

A large number of dignitaries from business, government, social, Journalists and diplomatic sectors attended the Iftar Dinner hosted by The Diplomatic Focus. Rana Tanveer Hussain Minister for Defence Production and the Minister for Science and Technology was the Chief Guest.

Additional Secretary, Asia Pacific (MOFA) Syed Zulfiqar Gardezi, ME & A (MOFA)Tasawar Khan, Additional Secretary , Additional Secretary A & C (MOFA) Dr Irfan Yusuf Shami and Additional Secretary Americas(MOFA) Asad Majeed Khan and others were present on the occasion. Mian Fazal Elahi CEO/Editor/ Publisher Diplomatic Focus and Zia ur Rehman, Chairmna, Zbeeh Group welcomed the guests at Iftar Dinner Reception.

On this occasion Rana Tanveer Hussain said that reiterated Pakistan’s to combat terrorism, extremism and militancy .He said that sacrifices made by the people of Pakistan and its armed forces remain unparalleled.