Diplomat conference at Beaconhouse Margalla

Staff Reporter

The Beaconhouse Margalla Campus Diplomat Conference BMIDC’17 was held recently at its campus. This three day debating event attracted over seven hundred students from different institutions across the country. The aim of the conference was to develop skills such as team work, conflict resolution, negotiation, consensus building and critical thinkingin the youth.

This year’s events started off with global fusion featuring SanyaShehzad, who entertained the guests with her singing talent followed by a question / answer session with the delegates. As the fierce debating carried out throughout day 1 and 2 the delegates enjoyed motivational talks. Committees such as PNA, UNW displayed excellent debating skills on important issues such as Kashmir, nuclear warfare and protection of women rights.