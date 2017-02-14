Diminishing sights and sounds of glorious Lahore

Part-II

I had distinctly remembered my first ever visit to Lahore, which left a permanent imprint on my mind. I had been a ten year old school boy visiting my ancestral city of Gujranwala along with my family to spend the summer vacation with my grandparents.

Then one day my youngest uncle, offered to take me to Lahore where he was required to go for an interview for admission to the Engineering Institute he had applied for. It so happened every year when our family travelled from Jhang to Gujranwala via Lyallpur we travelled by train via Wazirabad bypassing Lahore.

It was therefore a rare and golden opportunity to set my eyes on Lahore about whom I had heard so much and especially from my father who had studied both at the famous Islamia College and later Govt College, two premier institutions of Lahore.

So, I travelled with my Uncle by Nanda Bus Service to Lahore. It was then a common saying “One, who has not seen Lahore is not yet born”.

What is more, I stayed with an aunt inside Mori Gate, inside the famed Walled City. The visit enabled me to satisfy my curiosity to have a close look at city of Lahore and its famous monuments to my heart’s content.

The experience was an eye-opener for the life of a young toddler, having seen only at Jhang, Lyallpur and a Khalsa Sikh stronghold- Gujranwala. Lahore turned out to be something much beyond my imagination.

During the few days spent in the walled city and my visits to Lahore Museum, Zoo at the Lawrence Gardens, the famed Mall Road and its modern buildings and high class Departmental Stores along with its smooth flow of traffic left a lasting impression. What is more, for the first time I saw a lot of fashionable ladies cycling in all parts of city and without any hassle. Lahore, being a city of colleges and with its famed Punjab University and its gardens and parks were all a sight to behold. It was also a clean and well kept city. Similarly its monuments were all in a state of being immaculately clean and well maintained.

Badshahi Mosque, after suffering the after-affects of Khalsa regime and short-lived civil war after demise of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, was under a prolonged process of repair and renovation, which was duly completed after Independence.

The life in the walled city too was most colorful and there was no hint of any tension or problems among the various communities or religious groups. The Circular Garden, around the Walled City was well-kept and full of life and activity especially in early morning or in the evening. There were dozens of recreational clubs, Libraries, Reading Rooms and other activities to be seen, including string-making for Kite-flying which was one of the most colorful and famed sport of Lahorities.

Then, as the month of Ramzan had set in, I found activities of youngsters and later during Sehri period to wake up people and later visit to the nearby Data Durbar for prayers.

I too joined the boys in this exercise and have been left with fond memories of the experience.

But alas, many years later, when I came to Lahore, as a resident nowhere were the sights and sounds of city I had remembered. Slowly, and surely the Circular Gardens, had started disappearing along with its various vocations to be replaced by what is now known as “Qabza Groups” along with its other vocation.

Same thing has happened to famed historical structure of various “Gates” in its décor as also to the remains of the City Wall. The process of decoy started soon after the partition and subsequently owing to criminal neglect of various administrators, the Walled City has largely changed beyond recognition. The last time, I remember seeing some reminiscence of its revival was during the period Kh. Ehsaan, became the City Mayor, to uplift the city. But afterwards things have reverted to its continued drift towards decline and decay. This makes me infinitely sad. I hope the new Mayor, may kindly consult Kh. Ehsaan for how to start rebuilding and re-newing the efforts like his illustrious predecessor.

In my subsequent installments, I shall dwell on the plight and despicable condition of the most of the historical monuments, especially the Jahangir’s Tomb, Lahore Fort and Shalimar Gardens. The noteworthy efforts being currently made by the Walled City Chairman, Lashari, especially in the Walled City and Shahi Himams, are therefore the steps in the right direction.

Hopefully, he would be able to bring about the desired change and improvement in the near future. More on this subject later.