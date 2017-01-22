Dillon Club win Kabaddi tournament

Faisalabad

Dillon Club has won third Lyallpur All Pakistan Gold Cup Kabaddi Tournament by defeating Sher Punjab Club with 44-38 points at Iqbal Stadium here on Friday. Divisional Kabaddi Association in collaboration with Divisional Sports Committee organized the tournament in which Ittehad Club got third position with 39 points and Aalam Club Chak No.73 Gaddian was declared fourth with 32 points.

Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani witnessed the final event as chief guest and distributed prizes and trophies among position holders.—APP