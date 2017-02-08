Dilapidated condition of road irks residents

Dilapidated condition of service road near Hockey Ground in Sector G-9/3 is causing problems and difficulties for the residents of the localities. Due to heavy rains in last week, the road needs immediate attention of the authorities concerned as residents of the area have been facing inconvenience.

Kanwal Sohaib, a resident of G-9/3 said, that the residents of nearby residential sector are facing problems due to dilapidated condition of road.

She said that the service road leading to G-9/3 sector is used by a large number of people of the area.

According to a medical expert, after seasonal rains, the accumulation of water causing several diseases in the area.

He said that the authorities concerned need to devise plan for keeping the roads and streets clean and neat to avoid any kind of health issue for the residents. When contacted, officials of Road Maintenance and Marketing, Capital Development Authority (CDA) said that their department would repair all the dilapidated roads and streets, adding that the residents should have to lodge their complaint to the inquiry office of CDA.—APP

Related