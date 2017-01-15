DIK upset Swabi in KP U-16 Boys Hockey Championship

Peshawar

Dera Ismail Khan upset Swabi by 4-1 in a thrilling match of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-16 Boys Hockey Championship being played here at Lala Ayub Hockey Stadium on Saturday.

Member Congress Pakistan Hockey Federation Siddique Teheem from Dera Ismail Khan was the chief guest on this occasion and before the start of the match the players were introduced to him. Organizing Secretary Syed Zahir Shah, officials, players and small number of spectators were also present.

The match was started on fast tempo and soon Swabi took the lead in the 13th minute through field attempt by Asfandiyar. Asfandiyar got a free ball from the centre line and zoomed quickly by netting a superb goal. When Swabi got the lead, their forwards made some good rallies of attacks but failed to double their lead due to poor finishing. It was in the 27th minute when right winger Amjad scored a beautiful goal to make the tally 1-1. Amjad was in rival 25-year area when he received the ball from the mid-fielder Ibrar and after dodging three defenders dispatched a nice goal. When the teams were locked 1-1, Dera Ismail Khan players got control over the ball and started incisive rallies of attacks but till the end of the first session none of the team could get any lead.

It was the second session when Amjad Ali scored two quick goals to complete his hit-trick, first of the Championship.—APP