Digital Punjab

PUNJAB Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, on Wednesday, inaugurated free Wi-Fi project, giving an all-time free connectivity to all in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Bahawalpur while the facility is already being enjoyed by tourists and visitors to Murree Hill Station. It is rightly being described as yet another step towards realisation of goal of ‘smart cities’, a concept that envisages use of urban informatics and technology to improve the efficiency of services.

Government of Punjab and especially Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) deserve credit for taking measures that would help the province keep pace with fast developing societies. IT and Telecom have become modern day necessities and their proper and timely use can accelerate the pace of socio-economic development. It was in line with this understanding that the PITB has successfully launched a number of IT initiatives in the province fruits of which are being tasted by people of different areas. Provision of Wi-Fi on Metro Buses has not only eased the journey of those travelling through Metros but also afforded an opportunity to students to keep on reading information of their interest and related to their studies while travelling to and from their educational institutions. Wi-Fi facility at 200 places in five big cities of Punjab would also help other segments of society especially journalists and business communities. But mere provision of facility is not enough and hopefully, PITB and Punjab government would monitor efficiency and quality of the service and take steps for its improvement through constant efforts. Here it would not be out of place to mention the gigantic task of computerisation of land record undertaken in the province but unfortunately vested interests are not allowing the real benefit to trickle down to ordinary citizen who is still forced to bribe Patwari for Fard and land record. There has been improvement in issuance and renewal of computerised licenses, birth, marriage and domicile certificates and similar vigilance and efficiency is required to get rid of Patwari and Thana cultures.

