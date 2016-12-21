Digital payments up by 29pc

Observer Report

Payments through digital/electronic channels rose 29 per cent to Rs231.7 trillion in 2015-16, said the Annual Payment Systems Review issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) recently. Despite rapid growth in digital/electronic payments, it could not bring a vital change in paper-based banking as more money was transferred through this channel.

However, the report said the volume of paper-based transactions decreased 6pc to 339.7 million in 2015-16. “Paper-based transactions make up approximately 38pc of the volume of total retail payments,” said the SBP report.

The SBP finds it encouraging that the volume and value of payments through digital/electronic channels is witnessing a consistent upward trend. Interbank funds transfers with a 55pc share were the major contributor to the number of the Real-Time Gross System (RTGS) transactions. The securities settlement constituted 66pc of the overall value of RTGS transactions during the fiscal year. Interbank funds transfers increased 25pc in terms of volume and 16pc in terms of value over the same period.

As of June 30, the total number of payment cards issued by banks was 33.7m. Debit cards have the largest share among all payment cards (27m) followed by ATM-only cards (4.8m) that include social welfare and branchless banking cards. The number of credit cards increased 6pc to 1.4m in the fiscal year.

The use of e-banking channels has shown a bullish trend as such transactions rose 16pc in volume and 4pc in value. Likewise, real-time online banking transactions also rose 19pc in volume and 2pc in value during the period under review.

Internet and mobile banking showed steady growth in 2015-16. Internet banking rose 18pc in volume and 10pc in value whereas mobile banking showed an increase of 8pc in volume and 5pc in value. The payment system infrastructure also showed growth during the year. The number of branches increased from 11,937 to 13,179 whereas the total number of ATMs installed in the country increased from 9,597 to 11,381 during the year.