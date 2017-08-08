Digital payments driving consumer benefits in Pakistan

Samia Khalid

The evolving payment industry worldwide has revolutionized the way transactions used to happen years ago, gradually moving away from traditional, paper based transactions to digital centric (online and/or mobile) payments.

Today’s digital customers expect payments to be seamless and mobile, and want to be able to buy products and services whenever they want, from wherever they are. Digital Payments and Financial Services can transform the lives and economic prospects of individuals by allowing them to transact cheaply and effectively.

According to a recent report issued by Juniper Research, annual transaction value of online, mobile payments globally has increased by 20% reaching up to $3.6 trillion in 2016. Although mature markets still account for the majority share, developing markets are also growing at a fast rate in digital transaction volume.

For the past few years, the payment landscape in Pakistan has mirrored these developments with Digital Payments displaying an exponential growth. According to Annual Payment Systems Review issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, digital/electronic payments in Pakistan grew 29% in 2016, to Rs 231.7 trillion. Digital Payment channels have shown a significant increase both in volume and value. From 2015 to 2016, Internet Banking rose 18% in volume and 10% in value, where as Mobile Banking showed an increase of 8% in volume and 5% in value.

Consumers in Pakistan are now more open to trying Digital Payments for large format Point of Sale Purchases. Be it ordering food, paying utility bills, booking cinema tickets or planning a trip, Digital Payment systems can provide the ease customers are looking for. With Digital Payment modes, Individuals can pay from anywhere anytime. Using this payment mode is less risky as well, as it eliminates the need to carry cash around. Even if you lose your mobile phone or your credit/debit card, no one can use your virtual wallet without your identification details. Furthermore, Digital Payment systems also help to maintain your financial record, track your spending and budget planning. Besides keeping a record, increased automation of the Digital Payment systems will save time on costly and time-consuming manual business processes.

The digital revolution has paved the path for convenient digital payments in Pakistan where technology acceptance and adoption rates are higher than expected. According to the statistics issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, the number of 3G & 4G users has reached 35.45 million at the end of Oct 2016 showing an increase of around 1.13 million users as compared to last month. The emergence of 3G & 4G connections have also facilitated Digital Payments to a great extent.

Many new innovative services have been introduced through various financial institutions. The banking sector in Pakistan has witnessed an increasing convergence between technology and financial products & services in the recent years.

In fact, the term ‘Fin-Tech’ has become the buzzword when referring to technological innovations that have made financial services more accessible across multiple platforms over a 24-hour cycle.

Digitizing a country’s payment infrastructure is one such foundational investment which enables this type of economic growth. The benefits of digital payments go well beyond convenience; if provided efficiently and effectively, it can transform the lives of those who use technology for financial transactions.