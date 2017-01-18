‘Digital Pakistan’ govt’s priority

Davos

The transformation to ‘Digital Pakistan’ is on the priority agenda of Pakistan with special emphasis on `Bridging Broadband Divide’ to enable socio-economic development through innovation and entrepreneurship. This was stated by Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication while presenting the Pakistani ICT experiences and successes with ICT Ministers of South Asia on “Digital Economy and Society in South Asia “during the World Economic Forum Annual meeting here.

Pakistan aims to leapfrog its transition to a knowledge-based economy, creating a globally competitive and prosperous country that provides a high quality of life for all its citizens, she said.

The Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication is currently attending the World Economic Forum 2017 here on the special invitation from the Managing Board of the Forum and is a keynote speaker and contributor at the main events of the Digital Economy track. Speaking on a session about “A Magna Carta for the Internet”, the Minister pointed out that owing to the global nature of challenges on internet governance, enhanced cooperation among states and other stakeholders as well as building consensus around a set of agreed international protocols have become critically important to strengthen the stability, trust and security in the cyberspace.

She highlighted the need for protection of offline rights of the global citizens in the online world too to enable an environment conducive to universal access to the internet for all segments and businesses.—APP