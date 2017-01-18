Digital media ethics

Amna Khan

Islamabad

With the emergence of smart phones and social media tools such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram etc a digital media is changing the nature of traditional journalism and its ethics. Now publishing is directly in the hands of citizens in the form of participating in live news coverage, writing blogs, commenting on live commentary. Digital journalism is more interactive and immediate. Media ethics deals with ethical norms and practices and other ethical problems.

Every revolution brings new possibilities and practices and threatened the existing ones. The migration of audience to digital media leaves the Newspaper journalism struggles a bit at economical front. Contraction of media (newspaper and newsrooms) to smart phone screens creates concern for traditional journalism. Economical fears prompt experimentation in the journalism and paving way for investigative journalism, breaking news stories and scandals online by the citizens. The traditional old newspapers are forced to move to online editions and giving space to citizens to comment on any story. Though newspapers filter and edit the comments of citizens at different levels.

With evolution of digital media the old media ethics are not enough for future needs as modern day is more direct, interactive and always on. The existing principles were developed over the past century for more traditional and professional and mass commercial newspapers. Now the need of the hour is develop ethics that cover not only commercial and professional journalism but also bound citizens to remain within ethical sphere while contributing, commenting and sharing a story or news. Media ethics needs to be revised and discussed more frequently on different levels to redefine them as per the needs of today. It is the time to educate the participants of digital media to be more responsible while sharing. Any unverified content can just be a rumor or an allegation and can impact the personal lives of others as well as can impact the opinion making on a larger scale.