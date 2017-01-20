Digital libraries

Shehar Bano Syed

Lahore

The decision by the Punjab government to establish 151 digital, smart libraries across the province at an estimated cost of Rs.940 million is commendable as the move will help promote reading and learning among the masses. Joseph Addison has said that “reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body”.

Reading is so important because it not only exposes us to new things and improves our understanding but also boosts our imagination and creativity. Because educational researchers have also found a strong correlation between reading and vocabulary knowledge therefore, this decision by the government would facilitate students more than any other person. It is hoped that the government would remain sincere in its efforts to introduce more such initiatives which would ultimately help educate the masses and increase the literacy rate in the province.