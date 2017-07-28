Digital birth registration cell launched

City Reporter

The Local Government & Community Development Department (LG&CDD) Punjab, in collaboration with UNICEF and a private telecommunication company (Telenor Pakistan), launched a digital birth registration (DBR) cell, situated at the Local Government Complex, Lahore here on Thursday.

Special Secretary Local Government & Community Development Shahid Nasir Raja and Ms Angela Kearney, UNICEF Country Representative for Pakistan, inaugurated the highly equipped DBR cell, hosting live data flows of birth registration applications for children in Pakpattan and Bahawalpur districts.

Initially, the intervention will be implemented in Pakpattan and Bahawalpur districts in 2017, and in 2018 it will be replicated in eight additional districts identified by the Punjab government as demonstrating the lowest birth registration rates for children in the province.

In their messages from China Mansha-Ullah Butt, Minister LG&CD and Muhammad Aslam, Secretary LG&CD Department, thanked UNICEF for launching the IT-based birth registration.